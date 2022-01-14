TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Vermont Academy at Pingree (5).
Girls hockey — Thayer at Pingree (5:30).
Boys basketball — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (6:30); Amesbury at Ipswich (6:30); Danvers at Beverly (7); Peabody at Masconomet (7); Salem at Swampscott (6:30); Gloucester at Marblehead (7); Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (7); Innovation at Essex Tech (7).
Girls basketball — Marblehead at Gloucester (6:30); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Ipswich at Amesbury (6:30); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (7); Masconomet at Peabody (7); Beverly at Danvers (7); Swampscott at Salem (7).
Swimming — St. John’s Prep at Phillips Andover (5:30); Salem vs. Masconomet at Gordon College, Wenham (8).
Gymnastics — Malden at Salem (7); Marblehead at Beverly (7).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Nichols at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Endicott at Nichols (4:40); William Smith at Salem State (6).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Northeast at Essex Tech (noon); Middlesex at Pingree (4:40); Latin Academy at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Winthrop at Swampscott (7:30); Masconomet at Beverly (7:40); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (8).
Girls hockey — Masconomet at Shawsheen (11 a.m.); Pingree at Vermont Academy (4); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (6); Marblehead at Newburyport (6).
Boys basketball — Rivers at Pingree (1).
Girls basketball — Groton at Pingree (3).
Wrestling — Marblehead/Swampscott, Danvers at Daniel Gionet Memorial Tournament, Pelham, N.H. (8 a.m.); St. John’s Prep at Woburn Tournament (9 a.m.); Beverly at Greater Lowell Quad-Meet (10 a.m.); Masconomet at Sharon Quad-Meet (10 a.m.).
Swimming — Danvers at Peabody (2).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Endicott at Nichols (3:40); Westfield State at Salem State (5).
Women’s hockey — Elmira at Salem State (3); Nichols at Endicott (4).
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Fitchburg State (2); Gordon at Nichols (3); Endicott at Suffolk (3).
Women’s basketball — Salem State at Fitchburg State (noon); Gordon at Nichols (1); Endicott at Suffolk (1).