TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Pentucket at Ipswich (3:45); St. John’s Prep at Xaverian (4); North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham (4:45); Pioneer II at Salem Academy (5).
Girls soccer — Pioneer II at Salem Academy (3:15); Ipswich at Pentucket (3:45); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (4:45);
Field hockey — Pentucket at Ipswich (3:45); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham (4:30);
Cross country — Community Charter School of Cambridge & Cristo Rey at Salem Academy (4:30).
Volleyball — Peabody at Danvers (5:15); Swampscott at Salem (5:30); Winthrop at Beverly (5:30); Masconomet at Marblehead (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (5:30).
Golf — St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (3); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (3:30); Amesbury at Ipswich (3:30); Salem at Beverly (3:45); Saugus at Danvers (3:45); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4); Peabody at Winthrop (4); Marblehead at Swampscott (4).
Flag football — Community Charter School of Cambridge at Salem Academy (4:30).
COLLEGE
Volleyball — Gordon at Simmons (7).
Women’s tennis — Salem State at Lesley (3).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Gloucester at Salem (6); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket at Trinity Stadium, Haverhill (6); North Reading at Ipswich (6:30); Beverly at Masconomet (7); Winthrop at Danvers (7); Marblehead at Peabody (7); Swampscott at Saugus (7); St. John’s Prep at Bridgewater-Raynham (7); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (7).
Boys soccer — Beverly at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Salem (4); St. Mary’s Lynn at Essex Tech (4); Pingree at Bancroft (4:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6).
Girls soccer — Swampscott at Manchester Essex (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Bancroft at Pingree (4:30); Salem at Gloucester (6).
Field hockey — Danvers at Beverly (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4).
Volleyball — Bancroft at Pingree (4:30); Medford at Peabody (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (5:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Salem (5:30); Newburyport at Masconomet (5:30); Austin Prep at Swampscott (5:30).
Golf — Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (3); Gloucester at Marblehead (Nahant CC, 3:30); Rockport at Essex Tech (3:45).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (6).
Volleyball — Endicott at Colby-Sawyer (6).
Women’s tennis — Endicott & Gordon at ITA Regional Championships, Bowdoin.