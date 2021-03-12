TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Amesbury at Ipswich (1); Beverly at Marblehead (2); Salem vs. Swampscott at Bishop Fenwick (4).

Girls basketball — Salem Academy at Pioneer Charter School (10 a.m.).  

COLLEGE

Softball — Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (DH, noon).

Men's hockey — Nichols at Endicott (noon).

Women's hockey — Nichols at Endicott (3).

Women's basketball — Western New England at Gordon (1); Nichols at Endicott (1).

Men's basketball — Gordon at Western New England (noon); Endicott at Nichols (noon).

Men's volleyball — Endicott at Springfield (1).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Nichols at Endicott (1).

Men's volleyball — Springfield at Endicott (1).

