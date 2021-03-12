TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Amesbury at Ipswich (1); Beverly at Marblehead (2); Salem vs. Swampscott at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Girls basketball — Salem Academy at Pioneer Charter School (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Softball — Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (DH, noon).
Men's hockey — Nichols at Endicott (noon).
Women's hockey — Nichols at Endicott (3).
Women's basketball — Western New England at Gordon (1); Nichols at Endicott (1).
Men's basketball — Gordon at Western New England (noon); Endicott at Nichols (noon).
Men's volleyball — Endicott at Springfield (1).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Nichols at Endicott (1).
Men's volleyball — Springfield at Endicott (1).