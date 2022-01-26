TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at Worcester Academy (4); Beverly at Stoneham (6); Marblehead at Gloucester (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Everett (6); Danvers at Masconomet (Essex Sports Center, 6:30); Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (6:40); Swampscott at Northeast (8).
Girls hockey — Peabody at Gloucester (4); Newton Country Day at Pingree (4:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (5); Shawsheen at Beverly (6:20); Marblehead at Medford (7); Newburyport at Masconomet (8).
Boys basketball — Bancroft at Pingree (4:30); Ipswich at Newburyport (6:30); Lynn Tech at Swampscott (7); Marblehead at Belmont (7:15).
Girls basketball — Pingree at Winsor (4:30); Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (4:30); Beverly at Amesbury (5); Matignon at Essex Tech (5); Newburyport at Ipswich (6:30); Swampscott at Manchester Essex (7).
Girls skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): Masconomet vs. Haverhill & Andover.
Indoor track — Masconomet & Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Salem, Gloucester, Winthrop & Saugus at Peabody (4:30).
Wrestling — Gloucester at Danvers (5); Lynnfield at Marblehead/Swampscott (5:30); St. John’s Prep at BC High (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Beverly (6:30); Masconomet/Essex Tech at Andover (6:30).
Swimming — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (4:30); Andover at St. John’s Prep (4:30); North Reading at Ipswich (8).
COLLEGE
Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Emmanuel (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — Danvers at Winthrop (7); Masconomet at Saugus (7).
Girls basketball — Rockport at Essex Tech (5:30); Gloucester at Masconomet (6:30); Winthrop at Danvers (7).
Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): Masconomet vs. Haverhill & Andover; St. John’s Prep vs. Manchester Essex & Austin Prep.
Indoor track — Danvers at Beverly (4).
Indoor track — Marblehead/Swampscott at Triton (4).
Swimming — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (4); Salem at Beverly (7:30).
Gymnastics — Peabody at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Salem at Bishop Fenwick (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Plymouth State at Salem State (7).
Women’s basketball — Gordon at Salve Regina (6); Western New England at Endicott (7:30).
Men’s basketball — Western New England at Endicott (5:30); Gordon at Nichols (7).