TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Beverly at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Salem (4); Peabody at Gloucester (4); Danvers at Winthrop (4); St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (4); Saugus at Marblehead (4:30); Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4:30).
Girls soccer — Salem at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Marblehead at Saugus (4); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (4); Pingree at Beaver Country Day (4:30); Gloucester at Peabody (6); Winthrop at Danvers (6:30).
Field hockey — Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45): Amesbury at Ipswich (4); Pingree at Beaver Country Day (4:30).
Cross country — Ipswich at Georgetown (3:30); Marblehead at Beverly (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Salem at Swampscott (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4); Concord Academy at Pingree (4).
Volleyball — Pingree at Beaver Country Day (4:30); Peabody at Danvers (5:15); Winthrop at Salem (5:30); Masconomet at Marblehead (5:30); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (4); Saugus at Swampscott (6).
Golf — Pingree at Austin Prep (3); St. John's Prep at BC High (3); Triton at Ipswich (3:30); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Marblehead at Gloucester (3:45); Peabody at Beverly (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4); Winthrop at Swampscott (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Tufts (7).
Women’s soccer — Babson at Endicott (7).
Field hockey — Salem State at Endicott (7).
*
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Amesbury at Ipswich (4).
Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:45); Ipswich at Amesbury (4); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4); Salem at Pioneer (Everett) (4:30).
Field hockey — Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (4).
Volleyball — St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (5:30); Ipswich at Lynnfield (5:30).
Golf — Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (3); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (3:30); Swampscott at Gloucester (4); Salem at Saugus (4); Minuteman at Essex Tech (4); Peabody at Winthrop (4).
COLLEGE
Women’s soccer — Eastern Nazarene at Salem State (7).
Volleyball — Gordon at Bridgewater State (6); Salem State at Albertus Magnus (7); Endicott at Wheaton (7).
Women’s tennis — Merrimack at Endicott (3).