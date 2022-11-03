TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Non-playoff football — Danvers at North Andover (6); Gloucester at Essex Tech (7).
Field hockey — MIAA playoffs, Division 3 first round: Wayland at Swampscott (5); Division 4 first round: Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (4); West Bridgewater at Ipswich (6).
Volleyball — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 Round of 32: Concord-Carlisle at Peabody (6); Division 2 Round of 32: Milford at Masconomet (5); Nashoba at Marblehead (5); Division 3 Round of 32: Swampscott at Tewksbury (5); Division 4 Round of 32: Abington at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Framingham State at Salem State (7).
Women’s basketball — Suffolk at Gordon (7).
Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Western New England at Endicott (7).
Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Suffolk at Gordon (7); Western New England at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — MIAA playoffs Round of 16: Division 1: Attleboro at St. John’s Prep (6); Division 2: Bishop Feehan at Peabody (7); Division 3: Masconomet at Wakefield (6); Whitman-Hanson at Marblehead (7); Division 5: Auburn at Bishop Fenwick (7); Swampscott at Hudson (7).
Non-playoff football — Lynn English at Salem (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at O’Bryant (7).
Boys soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 preliminary round: Beverly at North Andover (6); Division 2 Round of 32: Amherst-Pelham at Masconomet (5); Division 3 preliminary round: Dighton Rehoboth at Essex Tech (7); Division 4 preliminary round: New Mission at Ipswich (3:30); Pingree at Lexington Christian (3:45).
Girls soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 3 preliminary round: Fairhaven at Essex Tech (5); Middlesex at Pingree (3:30).
Field hockey — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 first round: Dartmouth at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Notre Dame Hingham at Danvers (5); Division 1 first round: Beverly at Hingham (5:30).
Volleyball — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 first round: Danvers at Duxbury (4); Division 3 first round: Essex Tech at Groton-Dunstable (5), Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport (5); Division 4 first round: Stoneham/Snowden winner at Ipswich (TBA).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Nichols at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Endicott at Nichols (5:40); William Smith at Salem State (6).
Men’s soccer — MASCAC semifinals: Worcester State at Salem State (7).