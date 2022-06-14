TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 semifinals: Peabody vs. Wachusett at Martin Field, Lowell (7).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinals: Needham at St. John's Prep (5).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 4 semifinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Uxbridge at St. John's Shrewsbury (3).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 semifinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Weston at St. John's Shrewsbury (5:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Newburyport at Beverly/Salem (6).
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at North Adams (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Shore Freedom (6).
*
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 quarterfinals: Swampscott at Medfield (6:30).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 quarterfinals: Masconomet at Notre Dame Hingham (4).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 semifinals: Masconomet vs. Scituate at Medway (3).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Mystic at North Shore Navigators (11:05 a.m.).
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Reading (6); Swampscott Sox at Manchester (6:45).