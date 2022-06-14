TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball — State tournament, Division 1 semifinals: Peabody vs. Wachusett at Martin Field, Lowell (7).

Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinals: Needham at St. John's Prep (5).

Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 4 semifinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Uxbridge at St. John's Shrewsbury (3).

Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 semifinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Weston at St. John's Shrewsbury (5:30).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Newburyport at Beverly/Salem (6).

NECBL — North Shore Navigators at North Adams (6:30).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Shore Freedom (6).

*

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 quarterfinals: Swampscott at Medfield (6:30).

Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 quarterfinals: Masconomet at Notre Dame Hingham (4).

Girls tennis —  State tournament, Division 2 semifinals: Masconomet vs. Scituate at Medway (3).

SUMMER BASEBALL

NECBL — Mystic at North Shore Navigators (11:05 a.m.).

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Reading (6); Swampscott Sox at Manchester (6:45).

