TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 3 North semifinals: Swampscott vs. Lowell at Chelmsford Forum (5).
COLLEGE
Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Salem State (7).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Women's basketball — Division 3 NCAA tournament first round: Endicott at Scranton, Penn (7).
Baseball — Gordon vs. Chatham at Auburndale, Fla. (10 a.m.).
Women's lacrosse — St. Lawrence at Endicott (4).
Men's volleyball —MSOE at Endicott (6).
