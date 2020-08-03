MONDAY;S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Saugus at Middleton-Peabody (5:45)
Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Ipswich (5:45).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Storm at Swampscott (6); Beverly Recs at North Reading (6).
TUESDAY
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Salem-Beverly vs. Newburyport at Elias Field, Rowley (6).
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Westfield at North Shore Navigators (6:05).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Manchester Essex (5:45).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Marblehead Seasiders (6); Rowley at Peabody Champions (7:45); Northeast Tides at Beverly Recs (Cooney Field, 8).
||||