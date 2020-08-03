MONDAY;S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

Essex County Baseball League — Saugus at Middleton-Peabody (5:45)

Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Ipswich (5:45).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Storm at Swampscott (6); Beverly Recs at North Reading (6).

 

TUESDAY

SUMMER BASEBALL

Essex County Baseball League — Salem-Beverly vs. Newburyport at Elias Field, Rowley (6).

Futures Collegiate Baseball League —  Westfield at North Shore Navigators (6:05).

Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Manchester Essex (5:45).

North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Marblehead Seasiders (6); Rowley at Peabody Champions (7:45); Northeast Tides at Beverly Recs (Cooney Field, 8).

