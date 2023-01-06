TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Pingree at Wilbraham & Monson (6:50).

Boys basketball — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30); Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (6:30); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Peabody at Salem (7); Beverly at Masconomet (7); Danvers at Swampscott (7).

Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Shawsheen (5:30); Masconomet at Beverly (6:30); Swampscott at Danvers (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (6:30); Salem at Peabody (7).

Indoor track — St. John’s Prep vs. BC High at New Balance Track (4:30).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — St. John’s Prep at Catholic Memorial (Babson College, 12:30); Marblehead at Winthrop (1:30); Kents Hill at Pingree (5); Gloucester at Masconomet (5:20); Peabody at Gardner (5:30); Shawsheen at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Danvers at Beverly (7:30); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (7:40).

Girls hockey — Kents Hill at Pingree (3); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Beverly (5:30); Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (6); Winthrop at Masconomet (7:30).

Boys basketball — Holderness at Pingree (4:30).

Girls basketball — St. Paul’s at Pingree (3).

Indoor track — MSTCA Freshman/Sophomore Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (TBA);

Swimming — Austin Prep at Pingree (4:30).

Wrestling — Essex Tech/Masconomet at Belmont Tournament (8 a.m.); Danvers at Natick (9 a.m.); Salem at Greater Lowell Quad (9 a.m.); Marblehead/Swampscott at Bridgewater-Raynham Quad Meet (9 a.m.); Beverly, St. John’s Prep, Plymouth South & North Attleboro at Bridgewater-Raynham (10 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Chelmsford Invitational (10 a.m.).

Gymnastics — Beverly at Danvers (5); Peabody at Essex Tech (5).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Salem State at Fitchburg State (5); Endicott at Connecticut College (7).

Women’s hockey — Middlebury at Endicott (3).

Men’s basketball — Salem State at Bridgewater State (noon); Roger Williams at Gordon (3); Wentworth at Endicott (3).

Women’s basketball — Roger Williams at Gordon (1); Wentworth at Endicott (1); Salem State at Bridgewater State (2).

