TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at Wilbraham & Monson (6:50).
Boys basketball — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30); Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (6:30); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Peabody at Salem (7); Beverly at Masconomet (7); Danvers at Swampscott (7).
Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Shawsheen (5:30); Masconomet at Beverly (6:30); Swampscott at Danvers (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (6:30); Salem at Peabody (7).
Indoor track — St. John’s Prep vs. BC High at New Balance Track (4:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — St. John’s Prep at Catholic Memorial (Babson College, 12:30); Marblehead at Winthrop (1:30); Kents Hill at Pingree (5); Gloucester at Masconomet (5:20); Peabody at Gardner (5:30); Shawsheen at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Danvers at Beverly (7:30); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (7:40).
Girls hockey — Kents Hill at Pingree (3); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Beverly (5:30); Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (6); Winthrop at Masconomet (7:30).
Boys basketball — Holderness at Pingree (4:30).
Girls basketball — St. Paul’s at Pingree (3).
Indoor track — MSTCA Freshman/Sophomore Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (TBA);
Swimming — Austin Prep at Pingree (4:30).
Wrestling — Essex Tech/Masconomet at Belmont Tournament (8 a.m.); Danvers at Natick (9 a.m.); Salem at Greater Lowell Quad (9 a.m.); Marblehead/Swampscott at Bridgewater-Raynham Quad Meet (9 a.m.); Beverly, St. John’s Prep, Plymouth South & North Attleboro at Bridgewater-Raynham (10 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Chelmsford Invitational (10 a.m.).
Gymnastics — Beverly at Danvers (5); Peabody at Essex Tech (5).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Fitchburg State (5); Endicott at Connecticut College (7).
Women’s hockey — Middlebury at Endicott (3).
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Bridgewater State (noon); Roger Williams at Gordon (3); Wentworth at Endicott (3).
Women’s basketball — Roger Williams at Gordon (1); Wentworth at Endicott (1); Salem State at Bridgewater State (2).