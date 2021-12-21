TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys basketball — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (6:30); Salem at Danvers (7). 

Girls basketball — Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Danvers at Salem (7). 

Indoor track — Beverly at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Peabody (4:30); Danvers at Gloucester (4:30); Salem & Saugus at Marblehead (6:30). 

Wrestling — Shawsheen at St. John's Prep (6); Gloucester vs. Masconomet at Essex Tech (6:30).

Swimming — Salem at Gloucester (7:15). 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Ninth annual Pete Frates Winter Classic at Essex Sports Center: St. John's Prep vs. BC High (1); Central Catholic vs. Pope Francis (3:10); Danvers at Beverly (5); Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech (6:30); Masconomet at Newburyport (7); Swampscott at Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech (7:10); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (8).

Girls hockey — Winthrop at Marblehead (6:30); Beverly at Medford (7); Gloucester at Masconomet (8).

Boys basketball — Community Charter School of Cambridge at Salem Academy (2); Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Beverly at Masconomet (7); Saugus at Peabody (7); Swampscott at Marblehead (7). 

Girls basketball — Triton at Essex Tech (5:30); Masconomet at Beverly (6:30); Marblehead at Swampscott (7); Peabody at Saugus (7). 

Wrestling — Triton at Beverly (6:30); Salem at Peabody/Saugus (6:30). 

Swimming — Malden Catholic at St. John's Prep (2); Peabody at Swampscott (7). 

