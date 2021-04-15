THURSDAY, APRIL 15
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball — Chelmsford at Danvers (4); Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:30); Winthrop at Beverly (5); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30); Salem at Masconomet (5:30); Peabody at Swampscott (5:30); Saugus at Marblehead (6).
Track and field — Essex Tech at Pentucket (3:45); Salem at Gloucester (4); Ipswich at North Reading (4:30).
Girls soccer — Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:30).
Boys soccer — Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:30).
Flag football — Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:15 and 5:30).
COLLEGE
Women's tennis — Gordon at Endicott (3:30).
Baseball — Bridgewater State at Salem State (DH, 1).
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Peabody at Gloucester (5); Marblehead at Masconomet (5); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (5); Essex Tech at KIPP Academy (5); Beverly at Swampscott (6); Danvers at Winthrop (6).
Boys lacrosse — Belmont Hill at Pingree (4).
Baseball — Belmont Hill at Pingree (4).
Volleyball — Beverly at Peabody (5).
Track and field — St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic (4).
Boys tennis — Pingree at Belmont Hill (4:45).
COLLEGE
Men's soccer — Gordon at New England College (6).
Women's volleyball — Gordon at Eastern Nazarene (7).
