THURSDAY, APRIL 15

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball — Chelmsford at Danvers (4); Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:30); Winthrop at Beverly (5); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30); Salem at Masconomet (5:30); Peabody at Swampscott (5:30); Saugus at Marblehead (6).

Track and field — Essex Tech at Pentucket (3:45); Salem at Gloucester (4); Ipswich at North Reading (4:30).

Girls soccer — Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:30).

Boys soccer — Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:30).  

Flag football — Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:15 and 5:30).

 

COLLEGE

Women's tennis — Gordon at Endicott (3:30).

Baseball — Bridgewater State at Salem State (DH, 1).

 

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Peabody at Gloucester (5); Marblehead at Masconomet (5); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (5); Essex Tech at KIPP Academy (5); Beverly at Swampscott (6); Danvers at Winthrop (6).

Boys lacrosse — Belmont Hill at Pingree (4).

Baseball — Belmont Hill at Pingree (4).

Volleyball — Beverly at Peabody (5).

Track and field — St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic (4).

Boys tennis — Pingree at Belmont Hill (4:45).

 

COLLEGE

Men's soccer — Gordon at New England College (6).

Women's volleyball — Gordon at Eastern Nazarene (7). 

