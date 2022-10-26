TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Gloucester at Beverly (4); Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (4); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4); Saugus at Peabody (6:30); Salem at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Danvers at Salem (4); Masconomet at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Winthrop (4); Peabody at Saugus (4); Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (4); Newton Country Day at Pingree (4:15); Beverly at Gloucester (4:30).
Field hockey — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Malden at Peabody (4); Masconomet at Chelmsford (4); Newton Country Day at Pingree (4:15); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (5:15); Central Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (7).
Volleyball — Newton Country Day at Pingree (4:15); Masconomet at Billerica (5); Pentucket at Ipswich (5:30).
Water polo — Wilbraham & Monson at St. John’s Prep (4).
COLLEGE
Volleyball — Gordon at Roger Williams (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Revere at St. John’s Prep (4); Winthrop at Salem (4); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6).
Girls soccer — Lynnfield at Essex Tech (4); Malden at Salem (4); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Peabody at Lincoln-Sudbury (4:30); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (7).
Field hockey — Beverly at Lynnfield (4); Newburyport at Swampscott (4); Malden Catholic at Marblehead (4); Ipswich at Danvers (5:30) Jean?.
Cross country — Bishop Fenwick at CCL Championship Meet, Franklin Park (3).
Volleyball — Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (5:15); Saugus at Masconomet (5:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (5:30); Winthrop at Peabody (5:30); North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Essex Tech at Newburyport (5:30); Salem at Beverly (6).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Endicott at Southern Maine (7).