TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Adams at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Beverly Recs (8).
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Middleton/Peabody (5:30); Haverhill at Marblehead/Swampscott (7:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Topsfield at Manchester (5:45); Beverly at Hamilton (5:45).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — At Harry Ball Field, Beverly: North Andover vs. Peabody West (5:30); Reading vs. Danvers American (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Rowley at Marblehead Seasiders (6).
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Andover (6); Marblehad/Swampscott at Saugus (6).
Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Rowley (5:45).
||||