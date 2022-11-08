TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — MIAA playoff quarterfinals, Division 5: Bishop Fenwick at Maynard (7:30).
Non-playoff football — Beverly at Malden (6); Masconomet at Revere (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Minuteman (6); Swampscott at Winthrop (6); Northeast Regional at Essex Tech (6); Salem at Danvers (6:30).
Boys soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 second round: Hamilton-Wenham at Pope Francis (4:30).
Girls soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 second round: Danvers at Grafton (6); Division 3 second round: Swampscott at South Hadley (6:30).
Field hockey — MIAA playoffs, Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Lunenburg (5).
Volleyball — MIAA playoffs, Division 4 quarterfinals: Medway at Ipswich (5).
COLLEGE
Volleyball — NCAA Division 3 tournament, first round: Endicott vs. Salisbury at Wesleyan (3).
Men’s hockey — Fitchburg State at Salem State (7).
Women’s basketball — Salem State at Salve Regina (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — MIAA playoff quarterfinals, Division 1: St. John's Prep at Andover (7); Division 3: Marblehead at Milton (6).
Non-playoff football — Arlington Catholic at Ipswich (1 p.m.); Peabody at Westford Academy (6:30).
Boys soccer — Pingree at Austin Prep (3).
Girls soccer — Eastern Independent League semifinals:
Field hockey — MIAA playoff quarterfinals, Division 3: Swampscott at Sandwich (11 a.m.); Division 2: Minnechaug/Westwood winner at Masconomet (Essex Tech, 12:30); Eastern Independent League semifinals: TBA
Cross country — Division 1 State Qualifying Meet at Wrentham Development Center (10:45 a.m.).
Volleyball — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 quarterfinals: Masconomet at Dartmouth (5); Eastern Independent League semifinals:
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Western New England at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Salem State at UMass Boston (6); Endicott at Western New England (8).
Men’s basketball — Gordon at Nazareth (7:30).
Women’s basketball — Wheaton at Gordon (7:30).