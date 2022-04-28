TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (3:30); Ipswich at Arlington Catholic (4); Pingree at Concord Academy (4); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4:30).
Softball — Salem at Malden (4); Medford at Swampscott (4); Latin Academy at Bishop Fenwick (4); Cathedral at Salem Academy (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Danvers at Peabody (4); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Saugus at Marblehead (4:30); Salem at Beverly (4:45); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (5:30).
Girls lacrosse — Marblehead at Saugus (4); Beverly at Salem (4).
Boys tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (3:30); Bishop Fenwick at Lowell Catholic (3:30); Swampscott at Danvers (4); Marblehead at Brookline (4).
Girls tennis — Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Danvers at Swampscott (4).
Track — Northeast Metro at Essex Tech (4).
Volleyball — Innovation at Salem (4); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (5); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Beverly at Masconomet (4); Peabody at Salem (4); Pingree at Cushing (5); Gloucester at Danvers (6:30).
Softball — Essex Tech at Beverly (4); Masconomet at Salem (4); Danvers at Peabody (4); North Reading at Ipswich (4:15); Gloucester at Marblehead (4:30); Pingree at Winsor (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:45); Peabody at Danvers (4:30); Winsor at Pingree (4:30).
Boys tennis — Rockport at Ipswich (3:30); Beverly at Gloucester (4); Marblehead at Salem (4); St. John’s Prep at Wellesley (4); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:30).
Girls tennis — Ipswich at Rockport (3:30); Salem at Marblehead (4); Gloucester at Beverly (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Winsor at Pingree (4:30).
Track — MSTCA Relays at Sandwich (noon); at Barnstable (4).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Salem State at Mass. Maritime (4).
Softball — Curry at Gordon (DH, 3).
Men’s lacrosse — Western Connecticut State at Salem State (6).