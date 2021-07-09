TODAY'S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Winthrop at Wyoma (5:45); West Lynn vs Pine Hill/Saugus winner (5:45).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Sanford (6:30).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Shore Freedom (5:30); Swampscott Sox at North Shore Storm (6).

Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Ipswich (5:45).

American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Haverhill (7).

 

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four At Plains Park, Danvers: Danvers American vs. Amesbury (Noon); Manchester Essex vs. Gloucester (12:30).

District 16 Williamsport tournament —  Peabody at Swampscott (6); 

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Adams at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Marblehead Seasiders (5); Beverly Recs at Kingston (6).

||||

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you