TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Winthrop at Wyoma (5:45); West Lynn vs Pine Hill/Saugus winner (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Sanford (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Shore Freedom (5:30); Swampscott Sox at North Shore Storm (6).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Ipswich (5:45).
American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Haverhill (7).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four At Plains Park, Danvers: Danvers American vs. Amesbury (Noon); Manchester Essex vs. Gloucester (12:30).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody at Swampscott (6);
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Adams at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Marblehead Seasiders (5); Beverly Recs at Kingston (6).
||||