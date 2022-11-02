TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Concord Academy at Pingree (3:30).

Girls soccer — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (3:30).

Field hockey — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (3:30).

Volleyball — Pingree at Winsor (4); MIAA Division 1 first round: Beverly at Franklin (5:30); Division 2 preliminary round: Somerset-Berkley at Danvers (5); Division 3 preliminary round: O’Bryant at Bishop Fenwick (5); Monty Tech at Swampscott (5:30).

Golf — Pingree at Berwick (3:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Suffolk at Endicott (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Non-playoff football — Danvers at North Andover (6); Gloucester at Essex Tech (7).

Field hockey — MIAA playoffs, Division 4 first round: West Bridgewater at Ipswich (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (6:30).

Volleyball — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 first round: Concord-Carlisle at Peabody (6); Division 2 first round: Milford at Masconomet (5); Nashoba at Marblehead (5); Division 4 first round: Abington at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Framingham State at Salem State (7).

Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Western New England at Endicott (7).

Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Western New England at Endicott (7); Suffolk at Gordon (7).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you