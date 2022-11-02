TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Concord Academy at Pingree (3:30).
Girls soccer — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (3:30).
Field hockey — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (3:30).
Volleyball — Pingree at Winsor (4); MIAA Division 1 first round: Beverly at Franklin (5:30); Division 2 preliminary round: Somerset-Berkley at Danvers (5); Division 3 preliminary round: O’Bryant at Bishop Fenwick (5); Monty Tech at Swampscott (5:30).
Golf — Pingree at Berwick (3:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Suffolk at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Non-playoff football — Danvers at North Andover (6); Gloucester at Essex Tech (7).
Field hockey — MIAA playoffs, Division 4 first round: West Bridgewater at Ipswich (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (6:30).
Volleyball — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 first round: Concord-Carlisle at Peabody (6); Division 2 first round: Milford at Masconomet (5); Nashoba at Marblehead (5); Division 4 first round: Abington at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Framingham State at Salem State (7).
Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Western New England at Endicott (7).
Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Western New England at Endicott (7); Suffolk at Gordon (7).