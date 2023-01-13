TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — Pingree at Lexington Christian (5:30); Rockport at Ipswich (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (6:30); Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (7); Gloucester at Beverly (7); Danvers at Salem (7); Winthrop at Peabody (7); Saugus at Masconomet (7).
Girls basketball — Ipswich at Rockport (5:30); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30); Peabody at Winthrop (6); Beverly at Gloucester (6); Salem at Danvers (6:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Marblehead at Swampscott (7); Masconomet at Saugus (7).
Indoor track — St. John’s Prep vs. St. John’s Shrewsbury at New Balance Track (4:30).
Skiing — Pingree at Wachusett Mountain (4:30).
Swimming — St. John’s Prep at Phillips Andover (5:15).
Gymnastics — Danvers at Winthrop (7); Peabody at Gloucester (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Endicott at University of New England (7).
Women’s hockey — Salem State at Elmira (6); University of New England at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Swampscott at Winthrop (1:30); Pingree at Middlesex (4); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (6); Northeast Metro at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Beverly at Masconomet (Lawrence Valley Forum, 7:30); Peabody at Marblehead (7:30).
Girls hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Malden Catholic (12:10); Peabody at Medford (2); Vermont Academy at Pingree (3); Newburyport at Marblehead (5:30); Shawsheen at Masconomet (5:30); Pope Francis at Beverly (7).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Rivers (1); Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (2).
Girls basketball — Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (12:30); Pingree at Groton (3).
Fencing — St. John’s Prep at Dana Hall.
Wrestling — St. John’s Prep at Woburn Tournament (9 a.m.); Danvers at Concord-Carlisle Quad-Meet (9 a.m.); Marblehead/Swampscott at Pelham, N.H. Tournament (9 a.m.); Billerica, Wayland & Greater Lowell at Beverly (10 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Cambridge Quad-Meet (10 a.m.); Salem at Lynnfield-North Reading Quad Meet (10 a.m.); Essex Tech/Masconomet at St. John’s Shrewsbury Quad-Meet (10 a.m.).
Swimming — St. John’s Prep at Phillips Exeter (11:30 a.m.); Northeastern Conference Dive Meet at Peabody-Lynnfield YMCA (1); Cape Ann League Dive Meet at Peabody-Lynnfield YMCA (2:30).
Gymnastics — Marblehead at Hamilton-Wenham (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Westfield State at Salem State (2); University of New England at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Endicott at University of New England (4).
Men’s basketball — Fitchburg State at Salem State (noon); Roger Williams at Endicott (3); Suffolk at Gordon (3).
Women’s basketball — Roger Williams at Endicott (1); Suffolk at Gordon (1); Fitchburg State at Salem State (2).