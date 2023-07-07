TODAY’S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Harry Ball Field, Beverly in double elimination tournament: Danvers American vs. Middleton (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Gloucester (7:30)

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Swampscott vs. Lynnfield at Saugus (5:45): Peabody vs. Saugus at Wyoma, Lynn (5:45).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Ocean State at North Shore Navigators (7:05).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody West at Salem (6).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Methuen (5).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Danbury (6:30).

North Shore Baseball League — Manchester at Marblehead Seasiders (5).

