TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Harry Ball Field, Beverly in double elimination tournament: Danvers American vs. Middleton (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Gloucester (7:30)
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Swampscott vs. Lynnfield at Saugus (5:45): Peabody vs. Saugus at Wyoma, Lynn (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Ocean State at North Shore Navigators (7:05).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody West at Salem (6).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Methuen (5).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Danbury (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Manchester at Marblehead Seasiders (5).