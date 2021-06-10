TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (2); Rockport at Ipswich (3:45); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Salem Academy at Salem (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4:30).
Softball — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (2); Salem Academy at Salem (4); Marblehead at Saugus (4); Masconomet at Boston Latin (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4:15).
Boys lacrosse — Salem at Swampscott (3:45); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Beverly at Winthrop (4); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4:45); Triton at Ipswich (6); St. John's Prep at Billerica (6).
Girls lacrosse — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (2); Ipswich at Triton (3:45); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Winthrop at Beverly (4:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (4:45).
Boys tennis — Marblehead at Gloucester (4).
Girls tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (2); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4:30).
Track — Whittier at Essex Tech (4).
Volleyball — KIPP Academy at Salem (4); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Winnipesaukee Muskrats (6:05).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Peabody Champions (7:45).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Peabody at Marblehead (4); CCL Cup quarterfinals: Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4:30).
Softball — Gloucester at Beverly (4); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); CCL Cup quarterfinals: St. Joseph's Prep at Bishop Fenwick; Swampscott at Saugus (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Essex Tech (5); CCL Cup quarterfinals: Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (7).
Girls lacrosse — Salem at Swampscott (4); Essex Tech at Whittier (4); CCL Cup quarterfinals: St. Joseph's Prep at Bishop Fenwick.
Wrestling — Marblehead/Swampscott & Shawsheen at Masconomet/Essex Tech (3:15).
Boys tennis — Hamilton-Wenham vs. Rockport at Gordon College courts (3:30); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30); CCL Cup semifinals: Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep; Beverly at Winthrop (4); Swampscott at Salem (4); Gloucester at Masconomet (4:30).
Girls tennis — CCL Cup semifinals: Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:30); Peabody at Saugus (4); Salem at Swampscott (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (4:30); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4:30); Winthrop at Beverly (4:30).
Track — Salem at Swampscott (4).
Volleyball — Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4).
Wrestling — Salem at Beverly (4:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Keene Swamp Bats at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Swampscott (6); Rowley at Beverly Recs (8).
