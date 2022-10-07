TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Malden Catholic at St. John’s Prep (6); Beverly at Danvers (6:30); Masconomet at Marblehead (6:30); Salem at Saugus (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (6:30); Ipswich at Amesbury (6:30); Leominster at Peabody (7); Northeast Metro at Swampscott (7); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (7).

Boys soccer — Pingree at Landmark (4).

Girls soccer — Winsor at Pingree (4:30).

Field hockey — Beverly at Burlington (4); Swampscott at North Andover (4); Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (4).

Volleyball — Austin Prep at Pingree (4); Pioneer (Everett) at Salem (5); Swampscott at Danvers (5:15); Lynnfield at Masconomet (5:30); Saugus at Peabody (5:30); Whittier at Essex Tech (5:30); St. Joseph Prep at Salem Academy (5:45).

Golf — Lynn Classical at Marblehead (4).

COLLEGE

Women’s soccer — Salem State at Fitchburg State (6).

Volleyball — Hope at Endicott (6).

Women’s tennis — Endicott at NEWITT.

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Pingree at Canterbury (5:30).

Boys soccer — St. John’s Prep at Needham (10 a.m.); Swampscott at Lynnfield (4); Beverly at Andover (7).

Girls soccer — Peabody at Newton North (11 a.m.); Essex Tech at Shawsheen (noon); Brookline at Danvers (4).

COLLEGE

Football — Nichols at Endicott (noon).

Men’s soccer — Endicott at Salve Regina (1); Fitchburg State at Salem State (2); Western New England at Gordon (7).

Women’s soccer — Endicott at Salve Regina (noon); Western New England at Gordon (1).

Field hockey — Bridgewater State at Salem State (11 a.m.); Gordon at Endicott (1).

Volleyball — WPI at Gordon (10 a.m.); Brandeis at Endicott (1); Colby at Gordon (2).

Women’s tennis — Salem State at Rhode Island College (noon); Endicott at NEWITT.

