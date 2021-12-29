TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Beverly at Melrose (2); Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament championship: Bishop Fenwick vs. Catholic Memorial at Warrior Arena in Brighton (4); North Reading at Essex Tech (6:30).
Girls hockey — Marblehead at Burlington (11 a.m.); Malden Catholic at Beverly (2); Winthrop at Peabody (5:15); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (8:15).
Boys basketball — Masconomet at Winchester or Medford at Winchester Holiday Tournament (1:30 or 3); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell Holiday Tournament; Georgetown at Swampscott (7).
Girls basketball —Institute For Savings Tournament at Newburyport, consolation game: Ipswich vs. Triton (4); Championship game, Hamilton-Wenham vs. Newburyport (5:30); {span}Bishop Fenwick Christmas Tournament, Consolation Game: Masconomet vs. Haverhill (5:30); Championship Game: Bishop Fenwick vs. Rockland (7); {/span}Peabody at Billerica (7).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — WPI at Endicott (2); Gordon at Clark (3); Colby at Salem State (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Danvers vs. Lowell Catholic at Chelmsford Lions Cup Invitational (1:20); Masconomet vs. Stoneham at JL 11 Stoneham Holiday Tournament championship game (6).
Boys basketball — David Green Tournament championship game: Peabody at Winthrop (2); Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (3); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (6:30).
Girls basketball — Marblehead at Georgetown (4).
Wrestling — Salem at Beverly (9 a.m.); St. John’s Prep at Xavier (Conn.) Quad Meet (10 a.m.); Danvers at Melrose (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — Colby at Endicott (1); Gordon vs. UMaine Augusta at Clark (2); WPI at Salem State (3).
Women’s basketball — Endicott at Babson (1); Wheaton at Salem State (5).