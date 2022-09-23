TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Marblehead at North Andover (6); Greater Lawrence at Salem (6:30); Winchester at Masconomet (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (6:30); Lynnfield at Ipswich (6:30); Danvers at Reading (7); Swampscott at Bishop Fenwick (7); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (7); St. John's Prep at Haverhill (7).
Boys soccer — Masconomet at Danvers (4); Peabody at Gloucester (4).
Field hockey — Danvers at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Saugus at Peabody (4:30).
Volleyball — Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Winchester at Beverly (5:30); Masconomet at Central Catholic (5:30); Andover at Danvers (5:30); Swampscott at Arlington Catholic (5:30); Essex Tech at North Reading (5:30); Salem at Everett (5:30); Wakefield at Marblehead (5:30); North Andover at Peabody (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Peabody at Beverly (1); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (2:30).
Boys soccer — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (2:30); Ipswich at Rockport (5).
Girls soccer — Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (noon); BB&N at Pingree (12:30); Lynnfield at Danvers (1); Haverhill at Peabody (1); Ipswich at Rockport (3).
Field hockey — BB&N at Pingree (12:30); Ipswich at Rockport (1); Swampscott at Peabody (4).
Volleyball — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (2:30).
Golf — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (2).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Gordon at Roger Williams (noon); Mass. Maritime at Salem State (1); Endicott at Suffolk (3 p.m.).
Women’s soccer — Endicott at Suffolk (noon); Gordon at Roger Williams (3); Salem State at Mass Maritime (4).
Field hockey — Salem State at Framingham State (11 a.m.); Nichols at Gordon (noon); Husson at Endicott (1).
Volleyball — Endicott at Suffolk (11 a.m.); Salem State at Bridgewater State (2); Gordon at Amherst (2).
Women’s tennis — Endicott at Nichols (11 a.m.); Gordon at Springfield (noon); Western Connecticut State at Salem State (1).