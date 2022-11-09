TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 second round: Milford at St. John’s Prep (5).

Girls soccer — Governor’s Academy at Pingree (3); MIAA playoffs, Division 2 second round: Masconomet vs. Melrose at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Division 4 second round: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Wahconah at Gordon College, Wenham (5); Ipswich at Hampshire Regional (6).

Field hockey — New Hampton at Pingree (4:45); MIAA playoffs, Division 2 second round: Scituate at Masconomet (2:30); Bishop Fenwick at Leominster (6:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s basketball — Salem State at Brandeis (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — MIAA playoff quarterfinals, Division 5: Bishop Fenwick at Maynard (7:30).

Non-playoff football — Beverly at Malden (6); Masconomet at Revere (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Minuteman (6); Swampscott at Winthrop (6); Northeast Regional at Essex Tech (6); Salem at Danvers (6:30).

Boys soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 second round: Hamilton-Wenham at Pope Francis (4:30).

Girls soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 second round: Danvers at Grafton (6); Division 3 second round: Swampscott at South Hadley (6:30).

Field hockey — MIAA playoffs, Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Lunenburg (5).

COLLEGE

Volleyball — NCAA Division 3 tournament, first round: Endicott vs. Salisbury at Wesleyan (3).

Men’s hockey — Fitchburg State at Salem State (7).

Women’s basketball — Salem State at Salve Regina (7).

