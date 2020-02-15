TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Watertown at Essex Tech (noon); Swampscott at Marblehead (1); Danvers at Winthrop (3:30); Pingree at Brewster (3:40); Peabody at Medford (4); Beverly at Gloucester (6); St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6); St. John's Prep at Billerica (7); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (7).
Girls hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Medford (2); Masconomet at Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover (4); Beverly at Acton-Boxborough (7:30).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Marianapolis Prep (4:30); Wakefield at Swampscott (7).
Girls basketball — Pingree at Phillips Andover (3).
Wrestling — Sectional tournaments: Division 1 at Methuen; Division 2 at Masconomet; Division 3 at Wakefield.
Indoor track — Division 4 State Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (10:30 a.m.).
Swimming — State championships at Boston University: Division 2 girls (2); Division 1 girls (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (3); Wentworth at Endicott (6:15)
Women's hockey — Salem State at Castleton (1); Nichols at Endicott (3).
Women's basketball — Salem State at Framingham State (1); Endicott at Wentworth (1); Gordon at Salve Regina (1).
Men's basketball — Salem State at Framingham State (3); Endicott at Wentworth (3); Gordon at Salve Regina (3).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Hamilton-Wenham vs. Amesbury at Newburyport Bank Classic (5).
Girls hockey — Marblehead vs. Bishop Feehan at Kelly O'Leary Tournament, Auburn (5).
Boys basketball — St. John's Prep vs. Belmont at IAABO Board 27 Tournament (3:30); Larry McIntire Classic at Beverly High: Bishop Fenwick vs. Gloucester (2:30), Masconomet at Beverly (6).
Girls basketball — Masconomet vs. Billerica at St. Mary's Spartan Tournament, Lynn (12:30); Larry McIntire Classic at Beverly High: Bishop Fenwick vs. Peabody (1); Revere at Beverly (4:15).
Indoor track — Division 5 State Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (11 a.m.).
Swimming — State championships at Boston University: Division 2 boys (2); Division 1 boys (7:30).
