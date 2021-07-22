TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: North Andover vs. Danvers American (5:30); Reading vs. Peabody West (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Vermont at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Peabody Champions (7:45); North Shore Phillies at Northeast Tide (8).
American Legion (Seniors) — Lawrence at Beverly/Salem (6); Newburyport at Marblehead/Swampscott (6); Middleton/Peabody at Lynn (8).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly at Rowley (5:45); Ipswich at Hamilton (5:45).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — At Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Reading vs. North Andover (5:30); Peabody West vs. Danvers American (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Winnipesaukee at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Rowley (6); Marblehead Seasiders at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Essex at Topsfield (5:45).
