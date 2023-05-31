TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 2 preliminary round: Masconomet at Whitman-Hanson (4); Division 2 first round: Oliver Ames of Marblehead (5).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Division 2 first round: Falmouth at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Danvers at Notre Dame Hingham (4:30); Division 3 first round: Whitinsville Christian at Swampscott (4).
Boys lacrosse — State Vocational tournament semifinals: Shawsheen at Essex Tech (6:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Ipswich at Rockland (3:30); Case at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, 4).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Malden at Beverly (4); Division 2 first round: Tewksbury/Nashoba winner at Masconomet (4); Division 4 first round: Rockport at Ipswich (3:30);
Track — Meet of Champions Day 1 at Fitchburg State.