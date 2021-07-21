TODAY'S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — At Harry Ball Field, Beverly: North Andover vs. Peabody West (5:30); Reading vs. Danvers American (7:30).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — 

North Shore Baseball League — Rowley at Marblehead Seasiders (6).

American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Andover (6); Marblehad/Swampscott at Saugus (6).

Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Rowley (5:45).

 

 

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: North Andover vs. Danvers American (5:30); Reading vs. Peabody West (7:30).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Vermont at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Peabody Champions (7:45); North Shore Phillies at Northeast Tide (8).

American Legion (Seniors) — Lawrence at Beverly/Salem (6); Newburyport at Marblehead/Swampscott (6); Middleton/Peabody at Lynn (8).

Intertown Twilight League — Beverly at Rowley (5:45); Ipswich at Hamilton (5:45).

