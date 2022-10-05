TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Salem (4); Gloucester at Masconomet (4); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (6:30).
Girls soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Salem Academy at Salem (6).
Field hockey — Danvers at Manchester Essex (4).
Cross country — Northeast & Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4).
Volleyball — Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Winthrop at Beverly (5:30); Saugus at Peabody (5:30); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30).
Golf — Danvers vs. St. John’s Prep at Kernwood CC, Salem (3); Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (3); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30).
Water polo — St. John’s Prep at Phillips Academy (3:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Gordon at New England College (6).
Women’s soccer — Castleton at Gordon (4).
Field hockey — Salem State at Keene State (6:30).
Women’s tennis — Southern Maine at Salem State (3).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (7).
Boys soccer — Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Lexington Christian at Pingree (4); Saugus at Beverly (4:30); St. John’s Prep at BC High (6:15); Whittier at Ipswich (6:30); Swampscott at Danvers (6:30); Essex Tech at Lynn Tech (7:15).
Girls soccer — Ipswich at Saugus (4); Danvers at Swampscott (4); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (4); Marblehead at Melrose (4:15); Pingree at Lexington Christian (4:30).
Field hockey — Beverly at Marblehead (4); Swampscott at Danvers (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (4); Pingree at Lexington Christian (4:30).
Cross country — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Danvers at Masconomet (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4).
Volleyball — Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Pingree at Austin Prep (5:15); Salem at Marblehead (5:30); Swampscott at Peabody (5:30); Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Ipswich at Wilmington (6).
Golf — Cape Ann League Open at Far Corner, West Boxford (8 a.m.); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (3); Beverly at Gloucester (4); Peabody at Salem (4); Saugus at Marblehead (4); Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (4); Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Tufts at Endicott (7).
Volleyball — Salve Regina at Endicott (6); Wheaton at Gordon (7).
Women’s tennis — Gordon at Nichols (3:30).