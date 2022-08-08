TODAY’S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Playoff semifinals, Game 4: Peabody Champions at Northeast Tides (TBA); North Shore Phillies at Beverly Recs (if necessary).
Intertown Twilight League — Playoffs, Game 2: Rowley at Manchester Essex (5:30).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — Playoffs at Plains Park, Danvers: Beverly vs. Bishop Fenwick (7:30); Winner’s bracket final: Masconomet vs. Peabody (8:30).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
Intertown Twilight League — Playoffs, Game 2: Hamilton at Rockport (7).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — Playoffs at Plains Park, Danvers: Beverly/Bishop Fenwick winner vs. North Reading (7:30).