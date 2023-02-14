TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Ipswich at Georgetown (6:30); Beverly at Winthrop (7); Masconomet at Danvers (7); Salem at Swampscott (7); Peabody at Saugus (7); Marblehead at Gloucester (7).
Girls basketball — Georgetown at Ipswich (6:30); Winthrop at Beverly (6:30); Danvers at Masconomet (7); Swampscott at Salem (7); Saugus at Peabody (7); Gloucester at Marblehead (7).
Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3:45): Hamilton-Wenham vs. St. John's Prep & North Andover; Masconomet vs. Haverhill & Andover; St. John's Prep vs. Newburyport.
COLLEGE
Women's hockey — Salem State at Rivier (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at Worcester Academy (4:10); St. John's Prep at Bridgewater-Raynham (6); Danvers at Gloucester (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech (6:30); Lynnfield at Bishop Fenwick (7:15); Peabody/Saugus at Swampscott (7:30); Winthrop at Masconomet (8:05).
Girls hockey — Beverly at Gloucester (4); Masconomet at Newburyport (4); Pingree at North Yarmouth Academy (5); St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (Essex Sports Center, 8:40).
Boys basketball — Hebron at Pingree (3:15); Essex Tech at Nashoba Tech (5:30).
Girls basketball — Bancroft at Pingree (4:45); Winthrop at Bishop Fenwick (6:30).
Indoor track — MIAA Division 4 Championships at Reggie Lewis Center (4:30).
Skiing — Interscholastic at Bradford Ski Area (3).
COLLEGE
Men's basketball — Framingham State at Salem State (5); Gordon at Wentworth (7:30); Endicott at Roger Williams (7:30).
Women's basketball — Gordon at Wentworth (5:30); Endicott at Roger Williams (5:30); Framingham State at Salem State (7).