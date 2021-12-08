Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.