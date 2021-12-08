TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Berwick at Pingree (5).

Girls hockey — Pingree at Newton Country Day (4:30).

Boys basketball — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (4:45).

Girls basketball — Dana Hall at Pingree (4:30).

Swimming — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (4:30).

COLLEGE

Women’s basketball — Coast Guard at Endicott (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls hockey — Medford at Marblehead (6:30); Masconomet at Newburyport (7); Beverly at Shawsheen (7:30);

Swimming — Beverly at Danvers (6:30); Marblehead at Peabody (7).

COLLEGE

Men’s basketball — Salem State at Endicott (7); Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (7:30).

Women’s basketball — Dean at Salem State (7).

