TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Berwick at Pingree (5).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Newton Country Day (4:30).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (4:45).
Girls basketball — Dana Hall at Pingree (4:30).
Swimming — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (4:30).
COLLEGE
Women’s basketball — Coast Guard at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls hockey — Medford at Marblehead (6:30); Masconomet at Newburyport (7); Beverly at Shawsheen (7:30);
Swimming — Beverly at Danvers (6:30); Marblehead at Peabody (7).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Endicott (7); Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (7:30).
Women’s basketball — Dean at Salem State (7).