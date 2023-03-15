WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 3 semifinal: Bishop Fenwick vs. Norwell at Newton North High (6).
COLLEGE
Softball — Salem State vs. Cairn at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (9 a.m.).
Men’s lacrosse — Thomas, Maine at Salem State (4); Endicott at Springfield (6).
Women’s lacrosse — Salem State at Emmanuel (7).
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
COLLEGE
Baseball — Salem State vs. Plattsburgh at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (12:30); Endicott at La Verne (6).
Softball — Endicott vs. Clarkson (9 a.m.) and Wisconsin Lutheran (11:30 a.m.) at Winter Haven, Fla.; Salem State vs. Franciscan (9 a.m.) and Susquehana (1) at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Dominican, Ill. (9).