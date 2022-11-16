TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — NEPSAC quarterfinals: Class C, Green Farms at Pingree (1); Class D, Lexington Christian at Covenant Christian (2:30); MIAA playoffs, Division 1 state semifinals: St. John’s Prep vs. St. John’s Shrewsbury at Woburn (4).
Girls soccer — NEPSAC quarterfinals: Class B, Cushing at Pingree (5).
Field hockey — NEPSAC quarterfinals: Kents Hill at Pingree (3); MIAA playoffs, Division 2 state semifinals at Shrewsbury High: Masconomet vs. Longmeadow (5); Danvers vs. Nashoba (7).
Volleyball — NEPSAC quarterfinals: Class D, Covenant Christian at Forman (4); MIAA playoffs, Division 4 semifinal at Tewksbury: Weston vs. Ipswich (6:30).
COLLEGE
Women’s basketball — Amherst at Gordon (7); Springfield at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Westfield State (7:35).
Men’s basketball — Gordon at Eastern Nazarene (7).
Women’s basketball — Johnson & Wales at Salem State (7).