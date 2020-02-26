TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Super 8 first round: St. John's Prep vs. Xaverian at Loring Arena, Framingham (5); Division 1 North first round: Bishop Fenwick vs. Westford Academy at Chelmsford Forum (5).
Girls hockey — Eastern Independent League semifinals: Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Plymouth at Peabody girls (5:15).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Berwick (4:30).
Girls basketball — Berwick at Pingree (4:30); State tournament, Division 1 North first round: Masconomet at Lynn English (7); State tournament, Division 2 North first round: Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (7).
Indoor track — State Pentathlon at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (3).
COLLEGE
Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Union (4); Gordon at Wheaton (7).
Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Springfield (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 3 North first round: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Newton South at Woburn (6); Essex Tech vs. Swampscott at Stoneham (6).
COLLEGE
Men's basketball — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Wentworth at Endicott (7); Gordon vs. Roger Williams (7).
Women's basketball — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Endicott at. Roger Williams (7).
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.