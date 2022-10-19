TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Pentucket at Masconomet (4); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4); Berwick at Pingree (4:45); Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech (6).
Girls soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Georgetown (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech (4); Pingree at Berwick (4); Rockport at Ipswich (4:30).
Field hockey — Peabody at Saugus (4); Marblehead at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Danvers (4:30); Beverly at Gloucester (4:30); Governor’s Academy at Pingree (4:45).
Cross country — Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Lynnfield at Ipswich (3:30); Salem at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4); Danvers at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Bancroft at Pingree (4).
Volleyball — Pingree at Berwick (4); Danvers at Peabody (5:30); Marblehead at Masconomet (5:30); Swampscott at Salem (5:30); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (5:30).
Golf — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (3:30); Marblehead at Masconomet (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at Curry (7).
Women’s soccer — Gordon at Nichols (3:30); Endicott at Curry (4).
Field hockey — Castleton at Salem State (6).
Volleyball — Worcester State at Salem State (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Danvers at Beverly (4); Salem at Swampscott (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (6).
Girls soccer — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Beverly at Danvers (6:30); Swampscott at Salem (7).
Field hockey — Northeast Metro at Bishop Fenwick (4); Triton at Ipswich (4); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Volleyball — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Masconomet at Swampscott (5:30); Beverly at Peabody (5:30); Ipswich at Triton (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (5:30); Salem Academy at Pioneer Charter (5:30).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Gordon at WPI (7).
Volleyball — Endicott at Emerson (7).