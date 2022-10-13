TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Masconomet at Salem (6:30).
Boys soccer — St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (4); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (4); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4).
Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4).
Field hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4:30).
Volleyball — Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Lynnfield at Ipswich (5:30); KIPP at Salem Academy (6).
Golf — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (3); Saugus at Beverly (3:45); Salem at Gloucester (3:45); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Peabody at Swampscott (4).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Gordon at Salem State (6); Endicott at Worcester State (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Swampscott at Danvers (6:30); Triton at Ipswich (6:30); Beverly at Marblehead (6:30); Winthrop at Peabody (7); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (7); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (7).
Boys soccer — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Masconomet at Lynnfield (4); Salem Academy at Salem (4); Danvers at Swampscott (7).
Girls soccer — Salem Academy at KIPP Academy (3:30); Marblehead at Beverly (4); North Reading at Swampscott (4); Salem at Cambridge (7).
Field hockey — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Masconomet at Saugus (4).
Volleyball — Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4:30); Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence (5:30); Woburn at Peabody (5:30); Danvers at Dennis-Yarmouth (6:15).
Golf — Pingree at Landmark (3:30).
Water polo — Phillips Exeter at St. John’s Prep (5:30).
COLLEGE
Volleyball — Wesleyan at Endicott (7).