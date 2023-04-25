TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Bishop Fenwick at Matignon (3:30); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Lynnfield at Ipswich (4).
Softball — Matignon at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Beverly at Chelmsford (4:30); Winthrop at Swampscott (4:30); Salem Academy at Salem (5:30).
Boys lacrosse — Malden Catholic at St. John's Prep (4); Ipswich at Newburyport (4); Wilmington at Essex Tech (4); Lynn at Salem (4:30); Danvers at Gloucester (4:30); Masconomet at Marblehead (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Marblehead at Masconomet (4:30); Newburyport at Ipswich (4:30).
Boys tennis — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Newburyport at Ipswich (3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Marblehead (4); Lynn Classical at Salem (4).
Girls tennis — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Ipswich at Newburyport (3:30); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (4).
Track — Bishop Feehan & Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (3:30).
Volleyball — St. John's Prep at Wayland (5).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Salem State at Framingham State (3:30); Endicott at Suffolk (3:30); Gordon at Rivier (7).
Men's lacrosse — Mass. Maritime at Salem State (6).
Women's lacrosse — Salem State at Fitchburg State (7).
Women's tennis — Endicott at Southern New Hampshire (3).
*
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Beverly at Danvers (4); Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead (4); St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (4); Concord Academy at Pingree (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4:30); Gloucester at Masconomet (4:30).
Softball — Marblehead at Swampscott (4); Danvers at Masconomet (4); Ipswich at Rockport (4); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4:30); Bancroft at Pingree (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Essex Tech at Whittier (4); Bishop Fenwick at Hamilton-Wenham (4:30); Pingree at Berwick (4:45).
Girls lacrosse — Whittier at Essex Tech (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Bishop Fenwick (4); Berwick at Pingree (5).
Boys tennis — Beverly at Gloucester (4); Masconomet at Swampscott (4); Winthrop at Salem (4); Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (4); Dexter at Pingree (4).
Girls tennis — Gloucester at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Peabody at Danvers (4); Salem at Winthrop (4:30).
Track — Pingree at St. Paul's (3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (3:30); Lynnfield at Ipswich (4); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (4); Marblehead at Danvers (4:30).
Sailing — Beverly at Manchester Essex (4).
Volleyball — Salem at Essex Tech (5:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Anna Maria at Gordon (3); Endicott at UMass Dartmouth (3:30).
Softball — Babson at Endicott (4).
Men's lacrosse — Gordon at Endicott (7).
Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Endicott (4).
Men's tennis — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Endicott at Nichols (3); Gordon at Roger Williams (4).