TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Marblehead at Gloucester (4); Catholic Central League Cup playoff quarterfinals: Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (5:30); Danvers at Winthrop (6); Peabody at Natick (6); Ipswich at Rockport (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (6); Salem Academy at Salem (6:30).
Girls soccer — Rivers at Pingree (3:30); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Salem Academy at Salem (4); Swampscott at Haverhill (4); Catholic Central League Cup playoff quarterfinals: Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (6); Rockport at Ipswich (6); Melrose at Marblehead (6).
Field hockey — Triton at Beverly (4); Peabody at Everett (4); Catholic Central League Cup playoff semifinals: Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (6:30).
Volleyball — The Academy at Penguin Hall at Pingree (4); Essex Tech at Masconomet (5:30); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (6); Ipswich at Lynnfield (6); Lynn Tech at Salem Academy (6).
Golf — State finals: Division 1 at Wentworth Hill, Plainville (9:15 a.m.); Division 2 at Sandy Burr Country Club, Wayland (9:30 a.m.).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Peabody at Beverly (4); Masconomet at Swampscott (4); Salem at Winthrop (4); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4); Saugus at Marblehead (6).
Girls soccer — Beverly at Peabody (4); Winthrop at Salem (4); Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); Marblehead at Saugus (7).
Field hockey — Ipswich at Rockport (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (6).
Cross country — Salem Academy at Salem (4); St. John’s Prep at Catholic Conference Classic, Powisset Farm.
Volleyball — Lynn Classical at Danvers (5:15); Salem at Swampscott (5:30); Beverly at Winthrop (5:30).
Golf — State finals: Division Division 3 at Shining Rock, Northbridge (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at Nichols (3); Gordon at Curry (4).
Women’s soccer — Gordon at Curry (7).
Field hockey — Springfield at Gordon (4); Westfield State at Salem State (6); Babson at Endicott (6).
Volleyball — Salem State at St. Joseph, Conn. (7).