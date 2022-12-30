TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick (noon); Masconomet vs. Dedham at JL 11 Tournament, Stoneham (4); Dracut at Peabody (5:15); Danvers vs. Triton at Chelmsford Lions Cup Invitational (7:10).
Girls hockey — Peabody at Masconomet (Haverhill Valley Forum, 7:20).
Boys basketball — Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (1:30); St. John’s Prep vs. Newburyport at Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic 7th place game, Merrimack College (1:30); Salem at Wakefield (3); Danvers at Marblehead (4); Ipswich at Peabody (6); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Beverly vs. Lawrence at Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic championship game, Merrimack College (7:45).
Girls basketball — Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (3).
Indoor track — Northeastern Conference Freshman/Sophomore Meet at Gloucester (9:30 a.m.).
Wrestling — St. John’s Prep at La Salle, R.I. Quad Meet (2).
Gymnastics — Bishop Fenwick vs. Masconomet at Yellow Jackets, Middleton (5).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — Endicott vs. Farmingdale State at Trinity College Tournament (7:30).
Women’s basketball — Salem State at Coast Guard (1); Vassar at Gordon (2); Endicott vs. Eastern Connecticut State at Babson Holiday Tournament (3).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Swampscott at Essex Tech (noon); Beverly at Triton (2).
Girls basketball — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (1:30).
Wrestling — Salem, Arlington, Greater Lawrence, Lynnfield, & North Andover at Beverly Super Quad (9 a.m.); Marblehead at Wakefield Quad Meet (9 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — Endicott at vs. Trinity or Framingham State at Trinity College Tournament (noon or 2).
Women’s basketball — Salem State at Brandeis (1); Endicott at Babson (2).