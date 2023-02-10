TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Hebron at Pingree (5).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Worcester Academy (4).
Boys basketball — Landmark at Pingree (4); Innovation at Essex Tech (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (6:30); Amesbury at Ipswich (6:30); Beverly at Salem (7); Whittier at Peabody (7); Marblehead at Masconomet (7); Winthrop at Swampscott (7).
Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30); Swampscott at Winthrop (6); Pingree at Governor’s Academy (6:15); Salem at Beverly (6:30); Ipswich at Amesbury (6:30); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30); Masconomet at Marblehead (7).
Skiing — Pingree at Wachusett Mountain (4:30).
Gymnastics — Salem at Marblehead (7); Masconomet at Winthrop (7).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — University of New England at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Southern Maine at Salem State (6); Endicott at University of New England (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — 15th annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game: Newburyport at St. John’s Prep (2); Pingree at Vermont Academy (4); Bob Driscoll Can Do Classic: Masconomet at Bishop Fenwick (6); Swampscott at Somerville (6); Marblehead at Danvers (Essex Sports Center, 6:20); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Peabody/Saugus at Beverly (7:30).
Girls hockey — Marblehead at Shawsheen (11 a.m.); Newburyport at Peabody (4); Pomfret at Pingree (4); Masconomet at Beverly (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Stoneham-Wilmington (6).
Girls basketball — Phillips Andover at Pingree (3:15).
Fencing — St. John’s Prep at Hopkins (Conn.) School.
Wrestling — Sectionals: Division 1 North at Methuen (9 a.m.); Division 2 North at Salem (10 a.m.); Division 3 North at Tewksbury (8:30 a.m.).
Swimming — North girls state sectionals at YMCA of the North Shore, Beverly (4:30).
Gymnastics — Northeastern Conference Meet at Sterling Center YMCA, Beverly (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (5:40); Endicott at Suffolk (6:50).
Women’s hockey — Suffolk at Endicott (3); Salem State at Southern Maine (3).
Men’s basketball — Salem State at MCLA (noon); Gordon at Suffolk (3); Curry at Endicott (3).
Women’s basketball — Gordon at Suffolk (1); Curry at Endicott (1); Salem State at MCLA (2).