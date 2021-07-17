SATURDAY, JULY 17

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Wyoma: Peabody West vs. Peabody at Wyoma, Lynn (2).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Rowley (6).

 

 

SUNDAY, JULY 18

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game (if necessary): Peabody West vs. Peabody at Wyoma, Lynn (3).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — All-Star game at Newport (4).

North Shore Baseball League —Marblehead Seasiders at Northeast Tide (3); North Shore Freedom at Beverly Recs (4); Kingston at Swampscott Sox (5); Rowley at Peabody Champions (7:45).

Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Essex at Beverly Giants (5:45); Rowley at Rockport (6).

American Legion (Seniors) —  Marblehead/Swampscott at Andover (5); Saugus at Middleton/Peabody (5).

||||

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you