SATURDAY, JULY 17
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Wyoma: Peabody West vs. Peabody at Wyoma, Lynn (2).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Rowley (6).
SUNDAY, JULY 18
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game (if necessary): Peabody West vs. Peabody at Wyoma, Lynn (3).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — All-Star game at Newport (4).
North Shore Baseball League —Marblehead Seasiders at Northeast Tide (3); North Shore Freedom at Beverly Recs (4); Kingston at Swampscott Sox (5); Rowley at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Essex at Beverly Giants (5:45); Rowley at Rockport (6).
American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Andover (5); Saugus at Middleton/Peabody (5).
