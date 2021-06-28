TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 North final: St. John's Prep at Lincoln-Sudbury (4); Division 2 North final: Masconomet at St. Mary's Lynn (Fraser Field, 7); Division 3 North final: Bishop Fenwick at Stoneham (4).
Softball — State tournament, Division 2 state semifinals: Danvers at Dighton-Rehoboth (5).
Wrestling — State tournament, Division 1 state semifinals: St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (6).
LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS
District 15 tournament — at Danvers National: Manchester Essex vs. Danvers National (5:30); Beverly vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7:30); at Gloucester (Boudreau Field): Gloucester vs. Danvers American (5:30); Ipswich vs. Middleton (7:30).
District 16 tournament — West Lynn vs. Peabody at Pine Hill (5:45).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS
District 16 tournament — Winthrop/Swampscott winner vs. Pine Hill at Wyoma (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Keene Swamp Bats (6:30).
||||