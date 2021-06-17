TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Track — Sectional Meets: North Large School Day 1 at North Andover.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Lynn Classical at Peabody (4); Division 2 North preliminary round: East Boston at Beverly (4); Billerica at Danvers (4); Salem at Melrose (4); Division 3 North preliminary round: Bishop Fenwick at Lynnfield (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4); Essex Tech at Triton (4).
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 North preliminary round: Beverly at Medford (4); Masconomet at Lowell (6); Division 2 North preliminary round: Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead (4); Salem at Dracut (5).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 North first round: Westford Academy at Peabody (4); Division 2 North first round: Beverly at Burlington (3); Malden Catholic at Danvers (4); Masconomet at Billerica (7); Division 3 North first round: Bishop Fenwick at Shawsheen (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (TBA); Lynnfield at Essex Tech (5); Swampscott at Dracut (7).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 North preliminary round: Wakefield at Marblehead (4); Tewksbury at Danvers (6:15).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 1 North quarterfinals: Newton South at St. John's Prep (3:30); Division 2 North first round: Masconomet at Marblehead (2); Reading at Beverly (3:30); Division 3 North first round: North Reading at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30); Division 3 North quarterfinals: Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 North first round: Danvers at Concord-Carlisle (4); Beverly at Burlington (5); Reading at Marblehead (5).
Wrestling — State tournament, Division 2 North: Danvers at North Andover (5).
Volleyball — State tournament, North first round: Cambridge at St. John's Prep (3).
Track — Sectional Meets: North Small Schools, Day 1 at Weston.
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Winnipesaukee (6:05).
