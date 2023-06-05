TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Braintree at St. John’s Prep (4); Beverly at Milford (6:30); Division 2 first round: Woburn at Masconomet (4); Salem at Holliston (4:45); Marblehead at Hopkinton (5); Division 3 first round: Fairhaven at Bishop Fenwick (4); Division 4 first round: Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Milford at Peabody (5).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Peabody at Barnstable (6); Division 1 first round: Beverly at Hingham (7); Division 2 first round: Masconomet at Walpole (4); Division 3 first round: Essex Tech at Bedford (4); Division 4 first round: Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (6).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Westwood (5); Peabody at Weymouth (6); Division 2 first round: Danvers at Duxbury (4); Nashoba at Masconomet (Boxford Commons, 4:30); Division 3 first round: Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Dedham at Swampscott (4); Gloucester at Essex Tech (4:30); Division 4 first round: Belchertown at Ipswich (4:30).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (4); Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Belmont (5); Division 3 second round: Swampscott at Wayland (5); Division 4 second round: Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, 4).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Acton-Boxborough (TBA); Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Masconomet (4:30); Division 3 second round: Swampscott at Dover-Sherborn (5).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 2 first round: Essex Tech at Westfield (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Kingston (8).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly at Ipswich (5:45).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Peabody/Barnstable winner at St. John’s Prep (5).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Sutton (3:30).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Bishop Fenwick at Minnechaug (4); Division 4 second round: Quabog at Hamilton-Wenham (Pingree, 4); Ipswich vs. Mt. Greylock at Williams College, Williamstown (4:30).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Haverhill at St. John’s Prep (5).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott at North Shore Storm (6).