TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Beverly at Swampscott (4); Danvers at Masconomet (4); Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (5); Winthrop at Marblehead (7).
Girls soccer — Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (Beverly Middle School field, 4); ; Marblehead at Winthrop (6); Masconomet at Danvers (6:30).
Field hockey — Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Bishop Fenwick at Chelmsford (4).
Cross country — Danvers at Salem (4); Winthrop at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Pingree, Landmark and Lexington Christian Academy at Penguin Hall (4); Excel Academy at Salem Academy (4:30).
Volleyball — Central Catholic at Masconomet (5:30); Salem Academy at Salem (5:30); Swampscott at Austin Prep (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (5:30); Newburyport at Ipswich (5:30); Essex Tech at Lawrence (5:30); Peabody at North Andover (5:30).
Golf — St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (3:30); Beverly vs. Danvers at Ferncroft CC (4); Swampscott at Salem (4); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4); Saugus at Peabody (4).
Flag football — Pioneer II at Salem Academy (4:30).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — WPI at Salem State (7); Gordon at Rivier (.
Women’s tennis — Endicott at Merrimack (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Lynn Tech at Essex Tech (6); South Hadley at Bishop Fenwick (6); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (6:30); Chelsea at Salem (7); Marblehead at Concord-Carlisle (7); Peabody at Revere (7); Hamilton-Wenham at Gloucester (7); Masconomet at Newburyport (7); St. John's Prep at Marshfield (7).
Boys soccer — Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport (4);
Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (3:45); Ipswich at Georgetown (3:45); Essex Tech at Newburyport (4); Newton North at Peabody (4).
Field hockey — Northeast at Bishop Fenwick (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Danvers (5:30); Beverly at Marblehead (4).
Cross country — Methuen at Beverly (5:30);
Volleyball — Pingree at Concord Academy (4:30); Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead (5:30); Masconomet at Billerica (5:30); Revere at Swampscott (5:30); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (5:30); Peabody at Woburn (5:30).
Golf — Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (3:30).
COLLEGE
Football — WPI at Endicott (7).
Volleyball — Bowdoin at Endicott (6:30); Gordon vs. Maine Maritime (6) and UMaine Presque Isle (8) at Colby College Invitational.
