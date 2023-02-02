TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — Salem Academy at Excel Academy (5:15).
Girls basketball — Manchester Essex at Danvers (6:30); Lynnfield at Ipswich (6:30); Salem Academy at Excel Academy (6:45); Essex Tech at Swampscott (7).
Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John’s Prep vs. Masconomet & Hamilton-Wenham; Masconomet vs. Newburyport; Hamilton-Wenham vs. Andover.
Swimming — Catholic Conference championships at St. John’s Prep (2:30); Beverly at Salem (7:30).
Gymnastics — Winthrop at Peabody (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Beverly (7:15).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Fitchburg State at Salem State (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Berwick at Pingree (3:30).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Winsor (4:15).
Boys basketball — Fellowship Christian Academy at Essex Tech (4); Concord Academy at Pingree (4:30); Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (6:30); St. John’s Prep at Xaverian (6:30); Swampscott at Beverly (7); Gloucester at Peabody (7); Danvers at Marblehead (7); Saugus at Salem (7); Winthrop at Masconomet (7).
Girls basketball — Pingree at Lexington Christian (5:30); Peabody at Gloucester (6); Marblehead at Danvers (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (6:30); Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Beverly at Swampscott (7); Salem at Saugus (7); Masconomet at Winthrop (7).
Skiing — Pingree at Wachusett Mountain (4:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Endicott at Western New England (8).
Women’s hockey — New England College at Salem State (6); Western New England at Endicott (7).