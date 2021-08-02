MONDAY, AUGUST 2
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Rowley (6); Peabody Champions at Manchester (7:45); North Reading at North Shore Phillies (8).
American Legion (Seniors) — Andover at Marblehead/Swampscott (7:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Ipswich (5:45).
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead Seasiders at Peabody Champions (7:45); Northeast Tide at Beverly Recs (8).
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Haverhill (7); Marblehead/Swampscott at Lawrence (7:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Manchester (5:45).
