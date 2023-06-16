TODAY’S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport (6:35).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys lacrosse — Division 1 state championship: St. John’s Prep vs. BC High at Burlington (6).

Girls lacrosse — Division 4 state championship: Ipswich vs. Dover-Sherborn at Babson College, Wellesley (2:30).

Rugby — Division 1 state championship: St. John’s Prep vs. Belmont at Curry College (noon).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Vermont (6:35).

